Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Seltos

72,171 KM

Details Features

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12914438

2022 Kia Seltos

LX FWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 12914438
  2. 12914438
  3. 12914438
  4. 12914438
  5. 12914438
  6. 12914438
  7. 12914438
  8. 12914438
  9. 12914438
  10. 12914438
  11. 12914438
  12. 12914438
  13. 12914438
  14. 12914438
  15. 12914438
  16. 12914438
  17. 12914438
  18. 12914438
  19. 12914438
  20. 12914438
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,171KM
VIN KNDEP2AA2N7272519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1509
  • Mileage 72,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 28 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.1L/100 km
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.7L/100 km
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Ground clearance (min): 180mm (7.1)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,312kg (2,893lbs)
GVWR: 1,760kg (3,881lbs)
Exterior height: 1,625mm (64.0)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD 36,774 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 82,317 KM $25,450 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY 213,142 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2022 Kia Seltos