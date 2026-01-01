Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2023 Kia Sportage

49,800 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14200826

2023 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 14200826
  2. 14200826
  3. 14200826
  4. 14200826
  5. 14200826
  6. 14200826
  7. 14200826
  8. 14200826
  9. 14200826
  10. 14200826
  11. 14200826
  12. 14200826
  13. 14200826
Contact Seller

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
49,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPU3AFXP7209349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8353A
  • Mileage 49,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance 183,683 KM $7,490 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 272,957 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD 40,618 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2023 Kia Sportage