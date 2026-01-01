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2024 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line Ultimate AWD
2024 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line Ultimate AWD
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,041KM
VIN KM8HECA31RU059400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2207
- Mileage 58,041 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Passenger volume: 2,866L (101.2 cu.ft.)
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Rear hiproom: 1,330mm (52.4)
Front headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Exterior height: 1,615mm (63.6)
Curb weight: 1,570kg (3,461lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear headroom: 972mm (38.3)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,443mm (56.8)
Exterior length: 4,385mm (172.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
GVWR: 2,005kg (4,420lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Internet access capable: BlueLink
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Front tires: 235/45HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR19.0
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Horsepower: 190hp @ 6,000RPM
Interior rear cargo volume: 723 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,803 L (64 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,378mm (54.3)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Surround View Monitor: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Blind-Spot View Monitor: Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) left and right
Emergency communication system: None
Tracker system: None
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2024 Hyundai KONA