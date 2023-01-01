$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-303-5210
2019 Ford Expedition
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
The Humberview Group
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8
866-303-5210
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
141,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9566734
- Stock #: U01123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U01123
- Mileage 141,194 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.5L Ecoboost 365 HP (99t) - Gas (W/300A 302A 303A), Agate Black, Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Goderich Honda
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8