2019 Ford Expedition

141,194 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,194 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.5L Ecoboost 365 HP (99t) - Gas (W/300A 302A 303A), Agate Black, Leather-Trimmed - Ebony

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

