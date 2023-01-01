$64,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
17,644KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9963638
- Stock #: 23091A
- VIN: 1C4SDJCTXNC190324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,644 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
10.1" Touchscreen Display
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
SINGLE SPEED ON DEMAND TRANSFER CASE
590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
1-year Trial (Registration Required)
