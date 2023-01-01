2022 Dodge Durango

$64,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 6 4 4 K M Used

23091A VIN: 1C4SDJCTXNC190324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,644 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Hemi Badge Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Leather Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Disassociated Touchscreen Display 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Connected Travel & Traffic Services 10.1" Touchscreen Display Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Sentry Key Immobilizer Hands-Free Phone Communication Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Mechanical Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel SINGLE SPEED ON DEMAND TRANSFER CASE 590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Streaming Audio 1-year Trial (Registration Required)

