$86,015+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$86,015
+ taxes & licensing
55,647KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5DLXNG297507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24047A
- Mileage 55,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Clearance Lamps
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Park-Sense rear park assist system
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1465.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Prem Bench Seat
Safety
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Powertrain
6-Spd Automatic 68RFE Transmission
Additional Features
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS
Black/Diesel Gray
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine
Heated Seats and Wheel Group
Easy Order
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Grp
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
Level 1 Equipment Group
Customer Preferred Package 2HZ
Towing Technology Group B
20X8.0 Polished Aluminum Wheels
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, Winter Front Grille Cover, Tow Hooks, Diesel Exhaust ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2022 RAM 2500