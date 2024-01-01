$61,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,269KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFVT8PN639719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,269 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
27L
EZL
DFR
PSC
APA
XFH
WPH
NAS
MWH
A65
ANT
YGV
0DM
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*J7
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
789.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
BLACK
Sales Tracking
Billet Silver Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 27L
BED UTILITY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats
22x9.0 Forged Alum Wheel
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group, Power 8-Way Driver Seat
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage B...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting, MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW CAB 1500 SLT/SPORT/TRX OFF ROAD 4X2 - 140.5 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 157,156 KM $85,430 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 90,016 KM $79,865 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2023 RAM 1500