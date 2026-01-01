$54,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,119KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8RS191199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26053A
- Mileage 12,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
26F
EZH
DFK
PSC
APA
NAS
MGB
CLB
CLA
AM8
AJB
AGF
4H4
AFC
XFH
ADA
YGV
4EX
5N6
4CV
*P6
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
WHEELS: 20" X 9" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Electronic Shift
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Seating
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition VII
BLACK
Electronics Group
Luxury Group
Sales Tracking
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Heated Seats and Wheel Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 26F
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
Utility Group
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, B-Pillar Black-Out, S...
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming E...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), 180-Amp Alternator, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 65,742 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 Laramie 126,236 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango SXT 122,380 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2024 RAM 1500 Classic