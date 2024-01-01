Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie dually that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Truck is equipped with an Aisin automatic transmission. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on bot front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. New Firestone tires were just installed. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. A must-see 2014 Ram 3500 that is equipped for pleasure and towing. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p><p> </p>

2014 RAM 3500

124,278 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Aisin Transmission New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Aisin Transmission New Tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1721683370
  2. 1721683369
  3. 1721683370
  4. 1721683370
  5. 1721683370
  6. 1721683368
  7. 1721683369
  8. 1721683368
  9. 1721683369
  10. 1721683369
  11. 1721683370
  12. 1721683484
  13. 1721683369
  14. 1721683484
  15. 1721683484
  16. 1721683484
  17. 1721683484
  18. 1721683484
  19. 1721683484
  20. 1721683484
  21. 1721683484
  22. 1721683484
  23. 1721683484
  24. 1721683484
  25. 1721683483
  26. 1721683484
  27. 1721683484
  28. 1721683484
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,278KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C63RRJL4EG252263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,278 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie dually that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Truck is equipped with an Aisin automatic transmission. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on bot front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. New Firestone tires were just installed. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. A must-see 2014 Ram 3500 that is equipped for pleasure and towing. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 5.7L Hemi 4X4 Sunroof Only 109000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 5.7L Hemi 4X4 Sunroof Only 109000 KMS 109,399 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 5.3L 4X4 Power Tailgate Only 14000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 5.3L 4X4 Power Tailgate Only 14000 KMS 14,956 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 3500 Longhorn Diesel 4X4 New Tires 1-Owner 116000 KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2015 RAM 3500 Longhorn Diesel 4X4 New Tires 1-Owner 116000 KM 116,340 KM SOLD

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500