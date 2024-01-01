$46,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Aisin Transmission New Tires
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,278 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie dually that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Truck is equipped with an Aisin automatic transmission. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on bot front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. New Firestone tires were just installed. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. A must-see 2014 Ram 3500 that is equipped for pleasure and towing.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
