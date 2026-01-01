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<p>An awesome and well maintained 2017 F-150 XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive and 3:31 axle ratios. Truck has Katzkin leather covers with  heating pads on both front buckets , there are 34 service records on the Carfax report including Krown rust protection showing how well the truck was maintained. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and full power group. Chrome step bars were optioned on the cab, a plastic box liner was added to the 6-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2017 Ford F-150

126,735 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4 Leather 6 Seats Only 126000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14198453

2017 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4 Leather 6 Seats Only 126000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,735KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1HFC46754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,735 KM

Vehicle Description

An awesome and well maintained 2017 F-150 XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive and 3:31 axle ratios. Truck has Katzkin leather covers with  heating pads on both front buckets , there are 34 service records on the Carfax report including Krown rust protection showing how well the truck was maintained. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and full power group. Chrome step bars were optioned on the cab, a plastic box liner was added to the 6-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

-PAINT
153
18C
300A
446
64T
76C
86B
96P
99F
N1
X27

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
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519-335-XXXX

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519-335-6565

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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 Ford F-150