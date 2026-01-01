$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4 Leather 6 Seats Only 126000 KMS
2017 Ford F-150
XLT/XTR 5.0L 4X4 Leather 6 Seats Only 126000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,735 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome and well maintained 2017 F-150 XLT/XTR that is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive and 3:31 axle ratios. Truck has Katzkin leather covers with heating pads on both front buckets , there are 34 service records on the Carfax report including Krown rust protection showing how well the truck was maintained. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and full power group. Chrome step bars were optioned on the cab, a plastic box liner was added to the 6-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
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519-335-6565