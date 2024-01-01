2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
A beautiful condition and 1-owner 2017 Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6-people with power adjust drivers bucket seat. Body is in great rust-free condition and was under oiled as shown in the pictures. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera, remote start and full power group. New brakes front and rear were just installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see SLE/ Elevation 1500.

148,879 KM

$27,988

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

148,879KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 148,879 KM

A beautiful condition and 1-owner 2017 Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6-people with power adjust drivers bucket seat. Body is in great rust-free condition and was under oiled as shown in the pictures. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera, remote start and full power group. New brakes front and rear were just installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see SLE/ Elevation 1500.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

