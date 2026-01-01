Menu
A beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 3500 LT that is powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel engine and 4-whel drive. Heated seats with power adjust on both front buckets. Bluetooth, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Remote start, cordless phone charger, Bose speaker system and a CD player. Seating for 5 people in this crew cab Chevy. 5th wheel and gooseneck under bed hitch package and spray in box liner were optioned in from the factory. New front brake pads and rotors were installed for the safety. A must-see 3500 LT dually.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

164,721 KM

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT 6.6L Duramax 4X4 New Brakes Only 164000 KMS

13519697

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT 6.6L Duramax 4X4 New Brakes Only 164000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,721KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC4KZCY8JF224200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

A95
AY0
BTV
CGN
CJ2
D07
GBA
JL1
K40
K4C
KA1
KI4
L5P
MW7
N37
PCM
RVS
T3U
TC7
UD5
UQA
VB5
VK3
VT5
Z6A
ZY1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

