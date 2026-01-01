$49,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LT 6.6L Duramax 4X4 New Brakes Only 164000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,721 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 3500 LT that is powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel engine and 4-whel drive. Heated seats with power adjust on both front buckets. Bluetooth, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Remote start, cordless phone charger, Bose speaker system and a CD player. Seating for 5 people in this crew cab Chevy. 5th wheel and gooseneck under bed hitch package and spray in box liner were optioned in from the factory. New front brake pads and rotors were installed for the safety. A must-see 3500 LT dually.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
