2018 Ford F-550
XL 6.7L Turbo Diesel 4X4 11-Foot Box 81000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9630493
- Stock #: C00235
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT1JEC00235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 81,664 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 F-550 regular cab 169-inch wheelbase chassis with a Del Equipment 11-foot landscapers dump bed. 2-way tailgate and fold down sides on the box. 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel powered with 4-wheel drive. Seating for 3 people with heavy duty vinyl seats. Easy clean rubber floor covering. AM/FM stereo and cruise control equipped. 1 owner truck with a dozen service records on the Carfax report. A low mileage and ready to work F-550 dump truck.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
