2018 Ford F-550

81,664 KM

$74,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

XL 6.7L Turbo Diesel 4X4 11-Foot Box 81000 KMS

XL 6.7L Turbo Diesel 4X4 11-Foot Box 81000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

81,664KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630493
  • Stock #: C00235
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT1JEC00235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 81,664 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 F-550 regular cab 169-inch wheelbase chassis with a Del Equipment 11-foot landscapers dump bed. 2-way tailgate and fold down sides on the box. 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel powered with 4-wheel drive. Seating for 3 people with heavy duty vinyl seats. Easy clean rubber floor covering. AM/FM stereo and cruise control equipped. 1 owner truck with a dozen service records on the Carfax report. A low mileage and ready to work F-550 dump truck.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
