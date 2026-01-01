$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SXT 5.7 Hemi V8 4X4 6 Seater New Tires 165000 KMS
2018 RAM 1500
SXT 5.7 Hemi V8 4X4 6 Seater New Tires 165000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 165,138 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome condition 2018 Ram 1500 SXT that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 6-speed transmission and 3:55 gears in the rear ends. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Power windows, locks and mirrors, keyless remote entry. Sirius radio and built-in electric brake controller. Exhaust manifold hardware just replaced for the safety and 4 new Goodyear tires. Spray in box liner was applied to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see 1500 SXT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
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