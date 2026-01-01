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<p>An awesome condition 2018 Ram 1500 SXT that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 6-speed transmission and 3:55 gears in the rear ends. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Power windows, locks and mirrors, keyless remote entry. Sirius radio and built-in electric brake controller. Exhaust manifold hardware just replaced for the safety and 4 new Goodyear tires. Spray in box liner was applied to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see 1500 SXT.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p><p> </p>

2018 RAM 1500

165,138 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

SXT 5.7 Hemi V8 4X4 6 Seater New Tires 165000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14030151

2018 RAM 1500

SXT 5.7 Hemi V8 4X4 6 Seater New Tires 165000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,138KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9JG186168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,138 KM

Vehicle Description

An awesome condition 2018 Ram 1500 SXT that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 6-speed transmission and 3:55 gears in the rear ends. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Power windows, locks and mirrors, keyless remote entry. Sirius radio and built-in electric brake controller. Exhaust manifold hardware just replaced for the safety and 4 new Goodyear tires. Spray in box liner was applied to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see 1500 SXT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
AJY
GXM
PXR
TTM
UA1
V9X8
XAC
XHC
Z6D

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
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519-335-6565

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$21,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 RAM 1500