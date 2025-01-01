$39,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 2.7L 4X4 Leather New Tires Only 74000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Take a look at this beautiful and well optioned 2019 F-150 Lariat that is powered by a 2.7L EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both front buckets and rear seats are heated as well. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power adjust pedals, remote start and remote tailgate release options. Updated JVC stereo with Android Audio, USB connections and Sirius Radio. Power rear sliding window, trailer back-up assist and dual climate controls. A hard folding tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see F-150 Lariat.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Pentastic Motors
