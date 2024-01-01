$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
Sr 5 Door
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 080941B
- Mileage 83,735 KM
Vehicle Description
a subcompact car produced by the Japanese automaker Nissan. The SR trim typically denotes a sportier version with additional features and styling cues. Here are some key features and specifications of the 2015 Nissan Micra SR 5-door:
Engine: The 2015 Micra SR is likely to be equipped with a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine.
It delivers around 109 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque.
The engine is usually paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Exterior: The SR trim may come with sportier exterior accents
and possibly a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include sporty alloy wheels and fog lights.
Interior: The interior of the SR trim might feature sport-inspired elements such as unique seat upholstery with contrasting stitching
and a CD player with auxiliary input.
Safety: Standard safety features on the 2015 Micra typically include antilock brakes
and side curtain airbags.
Advanced safety features like a rearview camera or blind-spot monitoring may be available as optional extras depending on the specific model and trim.
Fuel Efficiency: The 2015 Micra SR is generally known for its fuel efficiency
especially when paired with the CVT transmission.
Specific fuel economy figures can vary slightly depending on driving conditions and transmission choice
making it a popular choice among drivers looking for an affordable and reliable subcompact car.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
