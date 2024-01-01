Menu
a subcompact car produced by the Japanese automaker Nissan. The SR trim typically denotes a sportier version with additional features and styling cues. Here are some key features and specifications of the 2015 Nissan Micra SR 5-door: Engine: The 2015 Micra SR is likely to be equipped with a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine. It delivers around 109 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque. The engine is usually paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). Exterior: The SR trim may come with sportier exterior accents and possibly a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include sporty alloy wheels and fog lights. Interior: The interior of the SR trim might feature sport-inspired elements such as unique seat upholstery with contrasting stitching and a CD player with auxiliary input. Safety: Standard safety features on the 2015 Micra typically include antilock brakes and side curtain airbags. Advanced safety features like a rearview camera or blind-spot monitoring may be available as optional extras depending on the specific model and trim. Fuel Efficiency: The 2015 Micra SR is generally known for its fuel efficiency especially when paired with the CVT transmission. Specific fuel economy figures can vary slightly depending on driving conditions and transmission choice making it a popular choice among drivers looking for an affordable and reliable subcompact car.

2015 Nissan Micra

83,735 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

Sr 5 Door

2015 Nissan Micra

Sr 5 Door

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,735KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP9FL230894

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 080941B
  • Mileage 83,735 KM

a subcompact car produced by the Japanese automaker Nissan. The SR trim typically denotes a sportier version with additional features and styling cues. Here are some key features and specifications of the 2015 Nissan Micra SR 5-door:

Engine: The 2015 Micra SR is likely to be equipped with a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine.
It delivers around 109 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque.
The engine is usually paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Exterior: The SR trim may come with sportier exterior accents


and possibly a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include sporty alloy wheels and fog lights.

Interior: The interior of the SR trim might feature sport-inspired elements such as unique seat upholstery with contrasting stitching


and a CD player with auxiliary input.

Safety: Standard safety features on the 2015 Micra typically include antilock brakes


and side curtain airbags.
Advanced safety features like a rearview camera or blind-spot monitoring may be available as optional extras depending on the specific model and trim.

Fuel Efficiency: The 2015 Micra SR is generally known for its fuel efficiency


especially when paired with the CVT transmission.
Specific fuel economy figures can vary slightly depending on driving conditions and transmission choice


making it a popular choice among drivers looking for an affordable and reliable subcompact car.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Nissan-Micra-2015-id10567229.html

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Side Skirts

front-seat side airbags
practicality
a leather-wrapped steering wheel
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
The 2015 Nissan Micra SR 5-door is a variant of the Nissan Micra
including unique front and rear fascias
and sport pedals. Standard interior features may include air conditioning
with the 1.6-liter engine offering good gas mileage
but the Micra typically achieves around 30-35 mpg combined. Overall
the 2015 Nissan Micra SR 5-door offers a balance of sporty styling
and fuel efficiency

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2015 Nissan Micra