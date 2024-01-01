Menu
The 2017 Subaru Outback Touring is a versatile and well-equipped midsize SUV offering a combination of rugged capability and advanced features. Here's a brief overview: Performance Engine: 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine with 256 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque.. Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode. Drivetrain: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction and stability. Interior and Comfort Seating: Spacious seating for up to five passengers with high-quality materials. Upholstery: Leather-trimmed seats. Infotainment: Subaru STARLINK multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration. Additional Features: Heated front and rear seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. Safety Safety Features: Comprehensive suite including: EyeSight Driver Assist Technology Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision Braking Blind-Spot Detection Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Rearview Camera Exterior Design: Elegant and rugged design with roof rails and integrated crossbars and LED daytime running lights. Additional Features: Power rear liftgate and standard fog lights. The 2017 Subaru Outback Touring is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV with a strong emphasis on safety and all-weather performance. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

2017 Subaru Outback

162,220 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

162,220KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSFTC1H3210673

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 291339A
  • Mileage 162,220 KM

and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:

Performance

Engine: 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine with 256 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque..
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode.
Drivetrain: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction and stability.

Interior and Comfort
Seating: Spacious seating for up to five passengers with high-quality materials.
Upholstery: Leather-trimmed seats.
Infotainment: Subaru STARLINK multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen


and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Safety
Safety Features: Comprehensive suite including:
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision Braking
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera

Exterior
Design: Elegant and rugged design with roof rails and integrated crossbars


and LED daytime running lights.

Additional Features: Power rear liftgate and standard fog lights.

The 2017 Subaru Outback Touring is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV with a strong emphasis on safety


and all-weather performance.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Subaru-Outback-2017-id10820006.html

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation

comfort
18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
power-adjustable driver's seat
The 2017 Subaru Outback Touring is a versatile and well-equipped midsize SUV
offering a combination of rugged capability
and smartphone integration. Additional Features: Heated front and rear seats

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-XXXX

705-670-2266

705-670-2266

2017 Subaru Outback