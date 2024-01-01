$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 291339A
- Mileage 162,220 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced features. Here's a brief overview:
Performance
Engine: 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine with 256 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque..
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode.
Drivetrain: Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction and stability.
Interior and Comfort
Seating: Spacious seating for up to five passengers with high-quality materials.
Upholstery: Leather-trimmed seats.
Infotainment: Subaru STARLINK multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen
and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Safety
Safety Features: Comprehensive suite including:
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision Braking
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Design: Elegant and rugged design with roof rails and integrated crossbars
and LED daytime running lights.
Additional Features: Power rear liftgate and standard fog lights.
The 2017 Subaru Outback Touring is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV with a strong emphasis on safety
and all-weather performance.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
