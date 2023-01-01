Menu
2018 Polaris Scrambler

3,620 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2018 Polaris Scrambler

2018 Polaris Scrambler

1000

2018 Polaris Scrambler

1000

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: jami

  • Stock # jami
  • Mileage 3,620 KM

Mint Shape, dual exhaust, Fox Shocks, locally owned and in great shape. Financing available. Come see it at 894 the Kingsway, Sudbury. See all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

n/a

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
