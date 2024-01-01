Menu
LOOK AT THIS BEUTIFUL WELL MAINTAIN TRUCK! FULLY LOADED AND SERVICED LARIAT WITH LOT OF EXTRAS, EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN A TRUCK...CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!

2019 Ford F-150

115,000 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Lariat

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E40KFC36125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOK AT THIS BEUTIFUL WELL MAINTAIN TRUCK! FULLY LOADED AND SERVICED LARIAT WITH LOT OF EXTRAS, EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN A TRUCK...CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-XXXX

705-626-5129

705-521-4607
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Ford F-150