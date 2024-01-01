$43,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat Lariat
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat Lariat
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E40KFC36125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOK AT THIS BEUTIFUL WELL MAINTAIN TRUCK! FULLY LOADED AND SERVICED LARIAT WITH LOT OF EXTRAS, EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN A TRUCK...CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2019 Ford F-150