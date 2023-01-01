$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Yamaha Wave Runner
Waverunner VX Deluxe
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10139856
- VIN: USYAMA3879E919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 85 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful Waverunner! Fully serviced, only 85 hours, 3 up seat, reverse, cruise control, swim platform and step up ladder...its ready to go make your summer ride in style!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 Speed CVT
