2019 Yamaha Wave Runner

85 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Yamaha Wave Runner

2019 Yamaha Wave Runner

Waverunner VX Deluxe

2019 Yamaha Wave Runner

Waverunner VX Deluxe

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

85KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10139856
  VIN: USYAMA3879E919

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 85 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful Waverunner! Fully serviced, only 85 hours, 3 up seat, reverse, cruise control, swim platform and step up ladder...its ready to go make your summer ride in style!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 Speed CVT

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

