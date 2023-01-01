$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Keystone Hideout
318LHS
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
- Listing ID: 10363665
- Stock #: ZJOE
- VIN: 4YDT31827L7241532
Vehicle Details
- Stock # ZJOE
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a great family trailer....this is it! Spacious bunkhouse with 3 beds in the rear PLUS a pull out couch and lots of storage. Enjoy sitting at night by the fireplace with a glass of wine and the tranquility that camping has to offer. Queen master bed that you can access from 2 sides. Enjoy cooking outside with a full outdoor kitchen, power awning. This trailer includes a full cover, router, pressure release valve, 30 amp adaptor, upgraded sewage and balance of a 7 year extended warranty. Financing available. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com
