2021 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

670 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

XP 1000 Highlifter

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

WOW! Let the Mud Life begin! This ride is in mint shape. Includes Heater, Hard doors, windshield, front windshield, signal lights, horn, LED head lights, Rear LED light, hitch, Winch and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. See all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

