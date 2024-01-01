Menu
71,091 KM

Preferred

Preferred

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

71,091KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAB1NU767971

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 767971B
  • Mileage 71,091 KM

and safety features. Here's a concise overview:

Performance
Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine.
Power: 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for improved traction and stability.

Fuel Efficiency
City/Highway MPG: Estimated at 27 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway.
Interior and Comfort
Seating: Accommodates up to five passengers.
Upholstery: Premium cloth seats.
Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additional Features: Heated front seats


proximity key with push-button start.

Safety
Safety Features: Comprehensive suite including:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Exterior
Design: Modern and sporty look with a distinctive front grille and LED daytime running lights.
The 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD stands out in the compact SUV segment with its balanced mix of performance


making it a practical choice for a wide range of drivers.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2022-id10820005.html

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
