$23,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 767971B
- Mileage 71,091 KM
Vehicle Description
and safety features. Here's a concise overview:
Performance
Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine.
Power: 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for improved traction and stability.
Fuel Efficiency
City/Highway MPG: Estimated at 27 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway.
Interior and Comfort
Seating: Accommodates up to five passengers.
Upholstery: Premium cloth seats.
Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Additional Features: Heated front seats
proximity key with push-button start.
Safety
Safety Features: Comprehensive suite including:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Exterior
Design: Modern and sporty look with a distinctive front grille and LED daytime running lights.
Price
The 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD stands out in the compact SUV segment with its balanced mix of performance
making it a practical choice for a wide range of drivers.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
Vehicle Features
