2023 Hyundai Elantra

17,564 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

17,564KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG6PU425497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 425497B
  • Mileage 17,564 KM

Vehicle Description

and value. Here's a brief overview:

Design and Exterior
Exterior Styling: The Essential trim features a modern and aerodynamic design with a distinctive front grille


and stylish lines that give it a contemporary look.
Wheel Options: It typically comes with 15-inch steel wheels with covers


contributing to its clean and straightforward appearance.

Interior and Comfort
Cabin Design: The interior is practical and functional


with comfortable cloth seating and a well-organized dashboard.
Space and Comfort: It offers a spacious cabin with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers


making it suitable for daily commutes and longer trips.

Technology and Features
Infotainment System: Equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.
Connectivity: Features Bluetooth connectivity


and a basic audio system to keep you connected and entertained.

Performance and Efficiency
Engine and Power: Powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque


paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient driving.
Fuel Economy: Designed for efficiency


offering competitive fuel economy to help reduce running costs.

Safety and Assistance
Safety Features: Includes Hyundai SmartSense safety suite with key features such as forward collision-avoidance assist


and multiple airbags to ensure passenger safety.

Practicality and Utility
Cargo Space: Provides a spacious trunk with ample cargo capacity for groceries


and practical compact sedan with essential modern features and reliable safety technologies.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Additional Features

USB Ports
Lane-keeping assist
efficiency
efficient
Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
Luggage
sleek headlights
The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential is the base trim of the Elantra lineup
designed to provide practical features
and driver attention warning. Additional Safety: Comes with a rearview camera
and everyday items. Convenience: Manual air conditioning
and keyless entry are part of the standard package
enhancing daily usability. Overall
the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential offers a solid package for those seeking an affordable

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-670-2266

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2023 Hyundai Elantra