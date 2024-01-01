$25,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 425497B
- Mileage 17,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a brief overview:
Design and Exterior
Exterior Styling: The Essential trim features a modern and aerodynamic design with a distinctive front grille
and stylish lines that give it a contemporary look.
Wheel Options: It typically comes with 15-inch steel wheels with covers
contributing to its clean and straightforward appearance.
Interior and Comfort
Cabin Design: The interior is practical and functional
with comfortable cloth seating and a well-organized dashboard.
Space and Comfort: It offers a spacious cabin with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers
making it suitable for daily commutes and longer trips.
Technology and Features
Infotainment System: Equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.
Connectivity: Features Bluetooth connectivity
and a basic audio system to keep you connected and entertained.
Performance and Efficiency
Engine and Power: Powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque
paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient driving.
Fuel Economy: Designed for efficiency
offering competitive fuel economy to help reduce running costs.
Safety and Assistance
Safety Features: Includes Hyundai SmartSense safety suite with key features such as forward collision-avoidance assist
and multiple airbags to ensure passenger safety.
Practicality and Utility
Cargo Space: Provides a spacious trunk with ample cargo capacity for groceries
and practical compact sedan with essential modern features and reliable safety technologies.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Safety
Additional Features
