2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

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Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, Alloy wheels, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Detachable HardTop, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Package VB00 w/No Options, Package VC00 w/DHT, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Tachometer.<br><br>Highlight Silver Metallic<br>GREAT CONDITION | LOW COST CONVERTIBLE SPORTS CAR | WELL MAINTAINED 2000 Mazda Miata Base 1.8L I4 16V<br>5-Speed Manual<br>RWD<p> </p><h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4><p>This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.</p><p>The Wholesale Advantage:</p><p>- Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50%<strong> </strong>below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.<br>- Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.<br>- Mechanic’s Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.<br>- Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.</p><p><em>See below for mandatory As-Is disclosure.</em></p><p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p><p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p><p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p><p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

164,898 KM

Details Description Features

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Base (M5) 2dr Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14149252

2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Base (M5) 2dr Convertible

Location

Grimsby Chevrolet

337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

(226) 270-7400

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Contact Seller

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,898KM
VIN JM1NB3531Y0140073

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # R702AZA
  • Mileage 164,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, Alloy wheels, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Detachable HardTop, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Package VB00 w/No Options, Package VC00 w/DHT, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Tachometer.

Highlight Silver Metallic
GREAT CONDITION | LOW COST CONVERTIBLE SPORTS CAR | WELL MAINTAINED 2000 Mazda Miata Base 1.8L I4 16V
5-Speed Manual
RWD

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.

The Wholesale Advantage:

- Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50% below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.
- Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.
- Mechanic’s Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.
- Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.

See below for mandatory "As-Is" disclosure.

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders

Safety

Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Four wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Grimsby Chevrolet

Grimsby Chevrolet

337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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(226) 270-7400

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$7,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Grimsby Chevrolet

(226) 270-7400

2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata