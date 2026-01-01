$7,989+ taxes & licensing
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Base (M5) 2dr Convertible
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Base (M5) 2dr Convertible
Location
Grimsby Chevrolet
337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
(226) 270-7400
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Stock # R702AZA
- Mileage 164,898 KM
Vehicle Description
| Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, Alloy wheels, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Detachable HardTop, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Package VB00 w/No Options, Package VC00 w/DHT, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Tachometer.
Highlight Silver Metallic
GREAT CONDITION | LOW COST CONVERTIBLE SPORTS CAR | WELL MAINTAINED 2000 Mazda Miata Base 1.8L I4 16V
5-Speed Manual
RWD
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.
The Wholesale Advantage:
- Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50% below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.
- Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.
- Mechanic’s Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.
- Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.
See below for mandatory "As-Is" disclosure.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(226) 270-7400