2007 Saturn Ion
2007 Saturn Ion
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2,080,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G8AZ55F47Z202957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,080,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2007 Saturn Ion