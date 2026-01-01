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2013 Chevrolet Volt

129,022 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Chevrolet Volt

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13994415

2013 Chevrolet Volt

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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Contact Seller

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Used
129,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RD6E47DU105958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T596B
  • Mileage 129,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-309-XXXX

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905-309-3356

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2013 Chevrolet Volt