$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Chevrolet Volt
2013 Chevrolet Volt
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RD6E47DU105958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T596B
- Mileage 129,022 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT CONVENIENCE PKG | REAR PARK ASSIST | SIDE BLIND ZO 158,340 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX MANUAL TRANSMISSION | LOW MILEAGE 89,160 KM $20,598 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | GREAT FUEL ECONOMY 169,887 KM $12,549 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2013 Chevrolet Volt