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2025 GMC Sierra EV
Denali
2025 GMC Sierra EV
Denali
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT40LEL3SU401107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 43,273 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2025 GMC Sierra EV