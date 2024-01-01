Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

1927 Ford Model T

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1927 Ford Model T

1927 Ford Model T

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 0000000000C579243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  Stock # 9423
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

1927 Ford Model T