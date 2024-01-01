2003 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Just Traded in! <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> 2003 VW JETTA GLS TDI! (DIESEL)</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> With every available option! <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>5 Speed Manual</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2.0L 4cyl Diesel</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Only <strong>303,000</strong> <strong>kms! - Just Broken In :)</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded GLS Edtn, Charcoal Gray on Black Leather seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Heated Seats  / Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;> Black Steel Wheels on <strong>Newer Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Being Offered *AS IS - </strong>was just traded in and was someones daily driver</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>We DO NOT KNOW what it needs for safety </strong>but feel its worth fixing for someone who knows these cars.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Please feel free to come check it out or have your mechanic check it out.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $2,500, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST  </span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>*<em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #111111; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;>“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Winter Tires

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

