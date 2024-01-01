$2,500+ tax & licensing
2003 Volkswagen Jetta
GLS TDI
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 303,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Just Traded in! 2003 VW JETTA GLS TDI! (DIESEL)
With every available option! 5 Speed Manual
2.0L 4cyl Diesel,
Only 303,000 kms! - Just Broken In :)
Loaded GLS Edtn, Charcoal Gray on Black Leather seats.
Heated Seats / Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Black Steel Wheels on Newer Tires!
Being Offered *"AS IS" - was just traded in and was someone's daily driver
We DO NOT KNOW what it needs for safety but feel its worth fixing for someone who knows these cars.
Please feel free to come check it out or have your mechanic check it out.
SALE PRICED $2,500, + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
*“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
