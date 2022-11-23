Menu
2004 Rolls Royce Phantom

34,000 MI

Details Description Features

$169,995

+ tax & licensing
$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Accident Free, New Tires

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387097
  • VIN: SCA1S68434UX07091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom, the epitome of luxury and class. This sleek and sophisticated vehicle is the ultimate statement piece, with its iconic grille and elegant lines that turn heads wherever it goes.

Inside, the Phantom is equally impressive, with hand-stitched leather seats, intricate wood accents, and state-of-the-art technology. The driver and passengers will be treated to a smooth, comfortable ride, thanks to the powerful V12 engine and advanced suspension system.

At our dealership, we are proud to offer this one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom. With only a handful of these vehicles ever produced, it truly is a collector's item. Come in and experience the luxury and power of this magnificent car. We look forward to seeing you at our showroom.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Equalizer
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Telephone
Active suspension
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

