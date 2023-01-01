Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train

0 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train

2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1691164097
  2. 1691164105
  3. 1691164117
  4. 1691164131
  5. 1691164142
  6. 1691164156
  7. 1691164169
  8. 1691164178
  9. 1691164188
  10. 1691164200
  11. 1691164209
  12. 1691164225
  13. 1691164235
  14. 1691164244
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10267476
  • VIN: 5hd1jab185y015598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 194,983 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2000 Plymouth Prowle...
 9,912 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 22,086 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory