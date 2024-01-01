Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit </span><a href=http://www.omvic.on.ca><span>www.omvic.on.ca</span></a><br></div>

2008 Buick Allure

217,077 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Buick Allure

CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Allure

CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11472052
  2. 11472052
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,077KM
VIN 2G4WJ582X81211485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,077 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ AWD Certified!!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Lincoln MKZ AWD Certified!!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! 142,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit! 137,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Buick Allure CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Buick Allure CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED 217,077 KM $2,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Allure