$2,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Buick Allure
CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
2008 Buick Allure
CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,077KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2G4WJ582X81211485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,077 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoMarket
2014 Lincoln MKZ AWD Certified!!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! 142,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit! 137,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Allure CXL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED 217,077 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoMarket
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-767-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2008 Buick Allure