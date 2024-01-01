$2,300+ tax & licensing
2008 Triton SNOWMOBILE TRAILER
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Sale
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ALUMINUM
- Body Style Flat Utility
- Stock # u5733
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Used 2008 Triton Open-deck snowmobile trailer
- Single Axle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
2008 Triton SNOWMOBILE TRAILER