2010 Mazda B-Series

122,704 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX

2010 Mazda B-Series

2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048392
  • Stock #: 5690
  • VIN: 4F4KY4GD5APM00721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,704 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Hard to find SX model with the 2.3 litre 4 cylinder and these low km's. Automatic. Power windows / locks/ mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Carpet. Keyless entry. Rear sliding window. Factory tow package. Alloy wheels. Chrome bumpers. Soft tonneau cover. Rare bucket seats / console. Like new tires. Just an exceptional little pick up truck ready for work or play. Economical and reliable.

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and rustproof. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out.

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory