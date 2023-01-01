$13,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda B-Series
2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10048392
- Stock #: 5690
- VIN: 4F4KY4GD5APM00721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,704 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. Hard to find SX model with the 2.3 litre 4 cylinder and these low km's. Automatic. Power windows / locks/ mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Carpet. Keyless entry. Rear sliding window. Factory tow package. Alloy wheels. Chrome bumpers. Soft tonneau cover. Rare bucket seats / console. Like new tires. Just an exceptional little pick up truck ready for work or play. Economical and reliable.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and rustproof. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out.
519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
