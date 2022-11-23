Menu
2010 Mazda B-Series

88,307 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,307KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9339055
  • Stock #: 5646
  • VIN: 4F4LY4HE8APM02331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,307 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Low km's. One owner. Accident free. Like new. Fully loaded SE model. 4x4. Automatic. 4.0 litre V6. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Keyless Entry. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Tow package. Rear sliding window. Box liner. Alloy wheels and so much more. Rare find. These are tough little trucks. Very reliable and they have tremendous longevity. 

We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing and free Carproof Report. No disappointments here. Don't miss out.

Call or email today for more details. 519-823-8585Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

