$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2010 Mazda B-Series
4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9339055
- Stock #: 5646
- VIN: 4F4LY4HE8APM02331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,307 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. Low km's. One owner. Accident free. Like new. Fully loaded SE model. 4x4. Automatic. 4.0 litre V6. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Keyless Entry. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Tow package. Rear sliding window. Box liner. Alloy wheels and so much more. Rare find. These are tough little trucks. Very reliable and they have tremendous longevity.
We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing and free Carproof Report. No disappointments here. Don't miss out.
Call or email today for more details. 519-823-8585Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.