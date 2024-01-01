$17,400+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Allroad
Premium quattro Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
2014 Audi Allroad
Premium quattro Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$17,400
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
VIN WA1UFCFLXEA081152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2358
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Keyless Entry and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
$17,400
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2014 Audi Allroad