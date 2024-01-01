Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,004 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1708727052
  2. 1708727052
  3. 1708727052
  4. 1708727053
  5. 1708727052
  6. 1708727053
  7. 1708727052
  8. 1708727053
  9. 1708727053
  10. 1708727053
  11. 1708727051
  12. 1708727053
  13. 1708727053
  14. 1708727053
  15. 1708727053
  16. 1708727053
  17. 1708727052
  18. 1708727052
  19. 1708727052
  20. 1708727052
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,004KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3GR308441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C8441
  • Mileage 155,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2016 MINI Cooper HARDTOP for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 MINI Cooper HARDTOP 135,146 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda CR-V Right Hand Drive for sale in Guelph, ON
2006 Honda CR-V Right Hand Drive 131,532 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Guelph, ON
2004 Ford F-150 FX4 149,692 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan