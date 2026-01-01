$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier
SV
2016 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV KING CAB
4.0L v6, 239,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate super clean inside and out and underneath.
NO RUST
Paint is close to flawless. Beautiful 17" Alloy wheels, Brand New All Terrain Tires!
Power Windows and Locks with cruise and Bluetooth, Heated Driver seat, Privacy glass.
Come and see for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $11,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
video walk around click here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
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519-830-0895