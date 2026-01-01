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<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</span></span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong><strong><u>2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV KING CAB</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L v6, </strong><strong><u>239,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is immaculate super clean inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO RUST</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. Beautiful 17 Alloy wheels, <strong>Brand New All Terrain Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks with cruise and Bluetooth, Heated Driver seat, Privacy glass.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see for yourself, C</strong><strong><u>omes Certified and Ready to Go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $11,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bBcCuGfot3F1ap6HW2%2FVB8bdKwO0r0bB><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>video walk around click here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2016 Nissan Frontier

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14004447

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
239,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CU5GN712957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

 2016 NISSAN FRONTIER SV KING CAB

4.0L v6, 239,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate super clean inside and out and underneath.

NO RUST

Paint is close to flawless. Beautiful 17" Alloy wheels, Brand New All Terrain Tires!

 Power Windows and Locks with cruise and Bluetooth, Heated Driver seat, Privacy glass.

Come and see for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $11,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

video walk around click here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
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$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2016 Nissan Frontier