Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

175,519 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1711988575
  2. 1711988575
  3. 1711988575
  4. 1711988575
  5. 1711988575
  6. 1711988575
  7. 1711988575
  8. 1711988575
  9. 1711988575
  10. 1711988575
  11. 1711988575
  12. 1711988575
  13. 1711988575
  14. 1711988575
  15. 1711988575
  16. 1711988575
  17. 1711988575
  18. 1711988575
  19. 1711988575
  20. 1711988575
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,519KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4GL650761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0761
  • Mileage 175,519 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Chevrolet Spark LT 73,341 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic 152,969 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 262,230 KM $8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra