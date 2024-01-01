Menu
Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Power Options, Touch Screen Display and MORE!!!!

2016 Tesla Model X

77,000 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Tesla Model X

90D Certified!NavigationLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Tesla Model X

90D Certified!NavigationLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJXCDE25GF026631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007

2016 Tesla Model X