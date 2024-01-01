Menu
Account
Sign In
*This Toyota Prius c Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Prius c boasts a 1.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be previous daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2016 Toyota Prius

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Prius

c Hatch, Hybrid, Bluetooth, Power Group, Keyless Entry, and more!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Prius

c Hatch, Hybrid, Bluetooth, Power Group, Keyless Entry, and more!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 10874025
  2. 10874025
  3. 10874025
  4. 10874025
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota Prius c Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Prius c boasts a 1.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be previous daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid, F-Sport, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid, F-Sport, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! 94,000 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade, Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade, Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! 95,000 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline R-Line, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Fender Audio, BSM, CarPlay & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline R-Line, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Fender Audio, BSM, CarPlay & Much More! 84,000 KM $25,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Prius