2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C9596
- Mileage 169,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this pristine 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek, white SUV with a comfortable gray interior is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Tucson has been well-maintained and comes with a clean history, offering you peace of mind as you hit the road. The odometer reads 169,542 km, giving you a sense of its journey and the adventures that await you.
This 2017 Tucson Premium boasts a range of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and those with an active lifestyle. The efficient gasoline engine ensures a balance of performance and fuel economy. Step inside and discover a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, with premium materials and thoughtful design. This Tucson is ready to become your trusted companion for years to come.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless and effortless driving.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Design: Turns heads with its sleek and modern aesthetic.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Provides long-lasting value and dependability.
Vehicle Features
