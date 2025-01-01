Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this pristine 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek, white SUV with a comfortable gray interior is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, youll enjoy a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Tucson has been well-maintained and comes with a clean history, offering you peace of mind as you hit the road. The odometer reads 169,542 km, giving you a sense of its journey and the adventures that await you.</p><p>This 2017 Tucson Premium boasts a range of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and those with an active lifestyle. The efficient gasoline engine ensures a balance of performance and fuel economy. Step inside and discover a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, with premium materials and thoughtful design. This Tucson is ready to become your trusted companion for years to come.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless and effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turns heads with its sleek and modern aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Engineering:</strong> Provides long-lasting value and dependability.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

169,542 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13074295

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1760561064
  2. 1760561064
  3. 1760561064
  4. 1760561064
  5. 1760561064
  6. 1760561064
  7. 1760561064
  8. 1760561064
  9. 1760561064
  10. 1760561065
  11. 1760561065
  12. 1760561065
  13. 1760561065
  14. 1760561065
  15. 1760561065
  16. 1760561065
  17. 1760561065
  18. 1760561065
  19. 1760561065
  20. 1760561066
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA41HU359596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9596
  • Mileage 169,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this pristine 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek, white SUV with a comfortable gray interior is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride in any weather condition, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Tucson has been well-maintained and comes with a clean history, offering you peace of mind as you hit the road. The odometer reads 169,542 km, giving you a sense of its journey and the adventures that await you.

This 2017 Tucson Premium boasts a range of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and those with an active lifestyle. The efficient gasoline engine ensures a balance of performance and fuel economy. Step inside and discover a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, with premium materials and thoughtful design. This Tucson is ready to become your trusted companion for years to come.

Here are five features that make this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless and effortless driving.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Design: Turns heads with its sleek and modern aesthetic.
  • Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Provides long-lasting value and dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 78,014 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 159,196 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 149,333 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2017 Hyundai Tucson