Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Kia Sportage FWD 4dr LX for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Kia Sportage

140,705 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Watch This Vehicle
13201967

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1763765489
  2. 1763765488
  3. 1763765489
  4. 1763765489
  5. 1763765488
  6. 1763765490
  7. 1763765489
  8. 1763765489
  9. 1763765489
  10. 1763765489
  11. 1763765489
  12. 1763765489
  13. 1763765488
  14. 1763765489
  15. 1763765490
  16. 1763765490
  17. 1763765490
  18. 1763765490
  19. 1763765490
  20. 1763765489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,705KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC0H7222635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE1 for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE1 164,275 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Flex limited for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Ford Flex limited 170,642 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 110,133 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2017 Kia Sportage