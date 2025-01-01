Menu
Come see this 2017 Lexus RX 350 Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated + Cooled Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Lexus RX 350 comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2021-2026 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

2017 Lexus RX 350

133,350 KM

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350

Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated + Cooled Seats | and More !

2017 Lexus RX 350

Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Heated + Cooled Seats | and More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA3HC093328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
5 Passenger

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
LEATHER
20" Alloy Wheels
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
Memory Seat Position
GARAGE OPENER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Radar Cruise

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$27,998

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2017 Lexus RX 350