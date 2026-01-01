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Come see this certified 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | Sunroof | Lane Departure and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Remote Start, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2018 Honda CR-V

53,171 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | Sunroof | Lane Departure and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14371237

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | Sunroof | Lane Departure and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14371237
  2. 14371237
  3. 14371237
  4. 14371237
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
53,171KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH107182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Remote Start | Sunroof | Lane Departure and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Remote Start, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2018 Honda CR-V