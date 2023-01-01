Menu
2018 Infiniti Q50

90,328 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Luxe - Nav - Sunroof - Backup Cam - Heated Seats - Heated Steering

Luxe - Nav - Sunroof - Backup Cam - Heated Seats - Heated Steering

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

90,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9502423
  • Stock #: 611965
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR2JM611965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

