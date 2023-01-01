2018 Infiniti Q50

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502423

9502423 Stock #: 611965

611965 VIN: JN1EV7AR2JM611965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,328 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.