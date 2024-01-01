$20,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona
EX Certified!LeatherAlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!
2018 Kia Sedona
EX Certified!LeatherAlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
149,000KM
Used
VIN KNDMC5C18J6369083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Touch Screen Display, Alloy Wheels, and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Accident Free
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Clear Carproof or Carfax
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2018 Kia Sedona