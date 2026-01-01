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Used 2018 MINI Cooper COOPER for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 MINI Cooper

93,560 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 MINI Cooper

COOPER

Watch This Vehicle
14109724.811580812?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25194

2018 MINI Cooper

COOPER

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,560KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C58J2G61991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C1991
  • Mileage 93,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
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519-821-XXXX

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519-821-9020

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2018 MINI Cooper