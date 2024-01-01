Menu
*This Nissan Murano Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Murano boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks.

2018 Nissan Murano

85,000 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Midnight Edition AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, CarPlay + Android, 360 Cam, Heated Steering & More!

Midnight Edition AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, CarPlay + Android, 360 Cam, Heated Steering & More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be previous daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

am/fm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Bose Speaker System

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
360 Camera
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

2018 Nissan Murano